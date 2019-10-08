Loading...

Timi Dakolo and his family are on a smiling spree as the father of 3 and musician shared pictures of himself, kids and wife competing for who’s got the best smile.

Take some time to look at each smile and tell us who smiled best in the photos below. On social media,

Timi wrote:

I TOLD THE YARD PEOPLE I HAVE THE BEST SMILE IN THE YARD AND THEY SAID IT IS A LIE,SO WE PLACED A BET,MY PEOPLE HELP ME WIN BY SAYING I DO HAVE THE BEST SMILE OR I WILL BUY GIFTS FOR EVERYONE AT HOME.HELP ME SAVE MONEY FOR CHRISTMAS IS CLOSE BY.THANK YOU