By Taiwo Okanlawon

Afrobeat sensation and BET 2019 Best International Act winner, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, widely known as Burna Boy will be performing at Felabration 2019, amongst other prolific entertainers to treat fans to an exciting event.

This was announced on social media by the organizers of 2019 Felabration, an annual festival of music and arts, celebrating the life, times and legacy of the icon Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

According to the organizers, the concert which is scheduled to take place between October 14 and 20 has more than 400 Nigerian and foreign artistes registered to perform at the New Afrika Shrine and other venues in Ikeja, Lagos.

The theme for this year’s Felabration is ‘From Lagos with Love.’

The festival usually features a symposium, concerts, a dance competition, debates among selected secondary schools in Lagos and other activities.

Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti, daughter of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti and the pioneer of Felabration in a phone call also confirmed Burnaboy’s appearance to PM News.

African Giant’s singer who is currently on Europe tour was among three music stars, that topped the list of nominees for the 2019 Headies’ Award.

He dropped visual for “Another Story”, a track off his African Giant album, to reckon with the legacy of British colonial rule over Nigeria — and marks the country’s independence day.

PM News will update you on other artistes attending the concert. Stay tuned.