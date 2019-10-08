Loading...

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said the government has effectively frustrated the ambition of detractors to destabilize the country.

President Buhari made the remarks in a message to the commissioning of 111 cadets into the Nigerian Air Force as Pilot Officers, held at the NAF Base in Kaduna.

Buhari was represented by Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin.

“Let me emphasize that the Armed Forces of Nigeria has recorded tremendous progress in degrading the capacity of Boko Haram terrorist thereby securing the territorial integrity of the country.

“In this regard, the ambition of our detractors to destabilise the country is being frustrated even as they continue to attack soft targets, carry out hit and run attacks on isolated military formations and utilize social media propaganda to disseminate fake news.

“I therefore challenge you as newly commissioned officers coming on board at this digital era, to brace up for these new tactics of our common enemies.

“Your approach to our security challenges should be ingenious, taking advantage of applications in a digital era to win the war alongside use of sophisticated arsenals,” Buhari stressed.

The President explained that current scorecards in agriculture, oil production, manufacturing, information communication technology, entertainment and other sectors were clear indications that the country was taking good strides to the next level of development.

“You should remember that these achievements could not have been possible if not for the support of the military.

“As young and vibrant newly commissioned officers, you are admonished to sustain and improve upon your patriotic zeal beyond religious, ethnic and social classes.”

Buhari commended the efforts of NAF to checkmate current security challenges in the country.

“I am sure you are aware of the gallant achievement of NAF in our ongoing operations.

“It is also on record that in the past four years the NAF has continued to reactivate grounded aircraft, inducts new fleet and still meet up sufficiently with the administrative and welfare needs of its personnel.

“You are being commissioned at a time when Nigeria is tackling security challenges of terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping, armed banditry, communal clashes, cultism, militancy, herdsmen-farmers clashes and other security challenges across our country .

“You are however advised to be diligent and committed in the discharge of your assigned military duties and responsibilities to the nation,” said the Commander-in-Chief.