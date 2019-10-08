Loading...

What could President Muhammadu Buhari be telling PDP Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West?

Remember Dino was in Buhari’s All Progressives Congress till 2018 when he jumped ship to the PDP.

Both met at the National Assembly on Tuesday during the presentation of 2020 Budget.

We first invited our readers to write appropriate captions for this photo.

Later, we found that the photograph was trending on Twitter. We now share what Twitterati were saying about it:

1. ” Baba was like ‘Dino you'”

2. “Baba – Dino Dino, Hope say you no go giff us froblem on top this budget?

“Dino – Said Baba, I remain loyal o”

3. Dino: “Sai Baba”

Baba: “Your still in the Senate?

4. DINO: Rekedede Masugudu Sugudu. Na your boy be dis fa

BABA: Hold am there Zaa Dino. Don’t greet me kawai. Your hypocrisy reeks.

5. See Dino doing “Ran Ka dede” to PMB. Whereas, some who are not even a card carrying member of any political party will burrow data & be abusing people online because of politics.

Get sense.

6. Hehehe let me Laugh in Igbo. This Dino and PMB picture today though.

7.That Dino of yesterday Is not the Dino of today. Malaye na kogi kenan

8.President @MBuhari: You are that MONKEY that climbed the tree kwo?

@dino_melaye : You’re correct, Sir!

9. Dino: Rakadede Sai Buhari Sai Baba.

PMB: Dino 😂😂 where is your Oga?

Dino: Serving Òtoge punishment.

PMB: Tell him, God is the greatest.

10. Baba: Kai, na you dey always make noise when I dey fresent budget kwo.

Dino: Sai baba, no be so ooh, we been dey hype you ni

11. Dino Melaye’s caption:

That moment when you have to be humble to avoid hot slap.

Bubu was like “Dino you again?”

12. Dino finally realizes his boss..