Loading...

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said he is suffering from cold because of hard work to move the nation forward.

The president, who was addressing the joint session of the National Assembly while presenting the 2020 budget said his cold was due to national assignment.

Immediately after observing protocols and before presenting the details of the bill, the President apologised for his voice.

He said, “Before I proceed to read the details of the budget, let me apologise for my voice. As you can hear in my voice, I have cold because I am working hard.”

There was laughter and applause at the National Assembly over the comment.