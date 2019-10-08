Loading...

The Joint Session of the National Assembly will receive President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2020 budget presentation by 2.00pm on Tuesday.

The motion for the joint session of the National Assembly was moved by Senator Abdullahi Yahaya on the floor of the Senate, that the Senate and House of Representatives do sit in a Joint Session to receive an address by Mr. President Commander in Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, 8th October, 2019 at 2:00pm on the 2020 Appropriation Bill.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe seconded that the Senate and House of Representatives do sit in a Joint Session to receive an address by the President on the 2020 Appropriation Bill by 2.00pm.