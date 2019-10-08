Kidnappers pierced Abuja ‘safety net’ on Monday night and made away with nine persons in the Kuje area of the city.

According to a TVC report, among the people kidnapped was a 12-year-old boy.

The kidnapping happened in Pegi community, a resettlement area in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Witnesses said the kidnappers dressed in military camouflage struck around 8:00pm.

Several weeks ago, the Inspector general of police, Mohammed Adamu had given assurances about the safety of the city, following some abductions, the most notable of which was the kidnap of Aisha Umar Ardo, the daughter of a chieftain of the PDP who had to pay $15,000 in bitcoins to get his daughter released.

While observing that, like other climes across the world, the country has its security challenges, Adamu however noted that a comprehensive analysis of crime statistics in major cities across the world would reveal that Abuja has one of the lowest crime rates and remains indisputably one of the safest capital cities in the world.

“Federal Capital Territory Police Command has a robust anti-crime architecture which is continually rejigged to effectively tackle prevailing and emerging crimes’, the IGP said in a statement by spokesman, Frank Mba.

In a sign of worsening insecurity in the country, one person was killed while four others were abducted on Monday in Anguwan Barau, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A member of the community said the gunmen arrived at about 4:00am and shot in the air.

One of the villagers who scampered in all directions died.