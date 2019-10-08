Loading...

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

American singer and actress, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter fondly called Queen Bey is a fashion icon of all time!

Beyonce stepped out Sunday night for a gala for the opening of Tyler Perry Studios looking all shades of gorgeous.

Beyoncé for the night put an evening stamp on her braid by giving it decided control: she slicked back the top of the hair into a sleek middle part.

At the edges, she set her baby hairs into place with artful waves at each side, her braid extended well below the lower back.

Her hairdo set against her sparkling yellow gown, made for a distinctive going-out look – a departure from an expected pony or updo.

Beyonce is known to always grace the red carpet rocking everything long braid and we must say it always suits her well.

Beyoncé is known for her pulled-back style with great lengths over the years, ranging from everything from a high-pony to a half-up style with baby braids incorporated into it.

It no news that Bey has clearly developed a signature hairstyle, she never fails to keep fresh.