Loading...

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Mercy Eke, winner of the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality TV show of the #PepperDem season, in a recent interview with host, Ebuka said she went to the show prepared.

The first female to win the Big Brother Naija reality show on Sunday, October 6th, in this interview spoke about her journey in the BBNaija house and future plans.

She also opened up on her relationship with Ike, her fight with Tacha, other housemates, being the only female finalist, her strategy and winning the show.

Watch her full interview below.