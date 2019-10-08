Loading...

A Bangladeshi man has been arrested by the police after he forcibly shaved his wife’s head after he found a strand of hair in his breakfast.

The incident took place at a village in the northwestern district of Joypurhat, the AFP reported.

The action by the woman’s husband, 35 year-old Bablu Mondal, triggered protests from rights group which complained of violence against women rising in Bangladesh.

Bablu found a strand of human hair in the rice-milk breakfast that his wife prepared for him.

Instantly, he got enraged and took a blade and shaved her head. He was charged with “voluntarily causing grievous hurt”, an offence that carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in jail, and also for “outraging the modesty” of his 23-year-old wife, reports said.

According to the report, activists said that the incident highlights growing repression of women though there are laws to protect them. An average of three rapes take place every day.

A rights group said that of the 630 women raped between January and June, about 37 were killed while seven others took their own life. There were also 105 instances of attempted rape.