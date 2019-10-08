Loading...

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Senate on Tuesday received the report of the Bipartisan Ad-hoc Committee on the alleged assault on a woman at a sex toy shop in Abuja, by Senator Elisha Abbo.

The report was presented to the Senate by Senator Samuel Egwu, Chairman of the committee.

Senator Mohammed Sani seconded that the Senate do receive the report of the Bipartisan Ad-hoc Committee on the alleged assault by Senator Elisha Abbo, as the report was laid.

The Nigerian Senate had set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the allegation of assault against Senator Abbo (Adamawa North – PDP).

The committee was chaired by Sam Egwu (Ebonyi North – PDP). Members are Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central – APC), Matthew Uroghide (Edo South – PDP), Stella Oduah (Anambra North – PDP), Dauda Haliru (Bauchi Central – APC), Danladi Sankara (Jigawa North West – APC) and Mohammed Sani (Niger East – APC).

In a viral video being shared on social media, the lawmaker was caught assaulting a woman during an altercation inside a sex toy shop in Abuja.

According to a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, Abbo assaulted the woman after she supported the shop owner whom the lawmaker had accused of insulting him.

The incident reportedly happened on May 11, 2019 exactly one month before the 41-year-old lawmaker was sworn into the 9th Senate.

The emergence of the video has led to widespread outrage, with many Nigerians calling for the lawmaker to be suspended by the Senate, and prosecuted by the Police.