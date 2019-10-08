Loading...

Eight people were injured after a stolen truck crashed into several vehicles in the German city of Limburg.

The police headquarters in West Hesse announced the crash on Tuesday.

According to the German Police, the driver was arrested after being treated in an ambulance.

The German Press Agency (dpa) reported that the driver was a Syrian, who has been in Germany since 2015.

“I am shocked and my thoughts with the injured and their families.

“It is still difficult for me to classify things,’’ said the Mayor of Limburg, Marius Hahn.

The prosecutor general’s office in Frankfurt told dpa that the background of the incident was still unclear and the investigation continued in all directions.

The magazine Spiegel reported that the arrested 32-year-old man was known to German police because of bodily injury, possession of drugs and shoplifting, but not as an extremist.

Following the incident on Monday evening, one injured person was treated at the scene while seven others were taken to hospitals.

They were discharged during the night, the Police said on Twitter.