Thirty eight persons have died in a boat mishap in Kirfi local government of Bauchi state.

President Muhammadu Buhari who has been briefed about the accident has sent condolences to families of the 38 victims.of a

He described the incident “as a devastating tragedy not only for families of victims, but also for the country.’’

“I am profoundly touched by the death of these fellow Nigerians who had no idea they were embarking on their last journey.

“As the families of the unfortunate victims mourn, I extend my sympathies to them at this very difficult and trying moment, and pray that Allah comfort and give them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

The President also commiserated with the government and people of Bauchi State, urging steadfastness in prayer for the souls of the departed, and their families.