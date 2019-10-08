Loading...

The Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Sokoto State, Mr Philip Enaberue, says two corps members are to repeat their service year.

Enaberue, who made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto, said the affected persons were among the corps members who passed out under 2018 Batch C Stream l.

He said that the corps members passed out on Oct. 3, in a low keyed event and were issued certificates of service.

He disclosed that one other corps member had his service period extended by three months for absenteeism.

Enaberue added that those to repeat their service year were found guilty of absconding from their places of primary assignment.

According to him, three corps members have been shortlisted for honours.

He said 20 among the passed out corps members would undergo certificates verification at NYSC Headquarters in Abuja in line with maximum screening exercise.

He lauded the outgoing corps members for their contributions to the development of the state, especially in education, health, agriculture, rural infrastructure and involvement in the concluded general elections.

The coordinator advised the corps members to continue to practise the skills acquired during the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Training organised for them during the service year.

Enaberue called on well-to-do persons and organizations in the state to assist serving corps members in the execution of community development projects.

He explained that corps members were not allowed to use their personal money for the execution of any community development projects.

The coordinator expressed regret that many of them had designed projects and programmes but were not able to execute them due to lack of funds.