Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola has met with former World Heavyweight Champion, Anthony Joshua at an event in London.

In the video which surfaced on Otedola’s Instagram page, the billionaire said he was happy to have met Joshua.

He said “I am so delighted to be with the champ, world greatest champion. Lovely gift from the Champ @anthonyjoshua yesterday.”

Joshua is scheduled to take on Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in a rematch.

Ruiz had knocked out Joshua in the seventh round in June, 2019 in what was regarded as one of boxing’s biggest upset.

