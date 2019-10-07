Loading...

Two-foot tall Pakistani Burhan Chishti has become a social media sensation in Asia after he married a Punjab woman, Fauzia in Oslo Norway.

Chishti, affectionately known as Bobo, is a polio survivor and wheel chair bound but he lives his life to the fullest, Gulf News reported.

A larger-than-life wedding reception of the Pakistani couple in Oslo went viral on the internet after the groom Bobo was carried by his friends in their arms to help him dance to Punjabi numbers. The video also showed Bobo taking selfies with his bride, Fauzia, and coming to the wedding reception holding her hand while driving his electric wheel chair.

The wedding reception was attended by nationals from thirteen different countries according to reports.

Fauzia, who hails from Pakpattan in Punjab province of Pakistan, said that she loved Bobo and had even inscribed his name on her hand to highlight this feeling.

Bobo, who has an active presence on the social media, also said that the feeling was mutual, and even enacted some of his favorite dialogues from feature films before going off to dance to Punjabi beats with his friends.

“Our is a love marriage and we will try to be happy couple,” Bobo told a television channel while holding hand of his bride Fauzia.

