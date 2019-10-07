Loading...

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Two of our favourite Ebony Life TV girls, Bolanle Olukanni and Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu are the newest business owners on the block as they both teamed up to launch a new hair salon, “Wash & Go Hair Salon”.

The salon promises to offer a brand new hairstyling experience focused on providing exceptional hair care in a timely manner.

The salon was officially opened on the 30th of September, 2019, with a 50s themed party – which is in line with the salon’s decor.

The event was well attended by close friends, family members, and supporters which included Toni Tones, Linda Ejiofor, Chef Fregz, Lala Akindoju, Bez, Lamide Akintobi, Chi Gul and others.

The ‘Wash and Go’ salon idea was inspired by the growing need for a faster salon alternative for standard hair maintenance.

The owners yearn to create an environment where women, men, and children could receive routine hair maintenance treatments from professional hair technicians, in a fraction of the time it takes at traditional full-service salons.

“We love all types of hair; permed, natural and texlaxed. We decided to focus solely on taking care of our clients’ real hair. We don’t call ourselves a natural hair salon, but a healthy hair salon with a twist. Our business model further leans on improving experience through technology.

“Wash & Go has a user-friendly website where clients can easily book appointments, and communicate appointment needs through their phones. This provides clients with a simple and stress-free check-in process upon arrival at the salon.

“In addition to efficiency and effectiveness, the Wash & Go salon prioritizes client comfort and experience. Balogun commented, “our eclectic 50s style salon, takes our clients back in time through music and our Afro-vintage themed decor, ensuring that all clients have a pleasant and relaxing experience,” Zainab said.

Bolanle on her part said that “a lot of customers are used to spending three to four hours at their hair salon and that’s never enjoyable! Fortunately, we can get our clients in and out much faster, within two hours, because of our streamlined services. Whether you want a quick wash or a breezy french braid, or you just need to refresh the weaving under your favourite wig – you don’t have to deal with the long wait times that exist at regular full-service salons. We’ll take care of you in no time!”

See photos from the salon launch below.