In his many tweets on Monday, US President Donald Trump described himself as the wisest man in the universe, as he threatened to “destroy” Turkey’s economy if it does something he considers”off limits” in northern Syria, where Trump has ordered US troops pullout.

“As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!).”

He did not cite an attack on the Kurds in northern Syria as one of the moves he would consider “off limits,” but he said “they must, with Europe and others” guard over the captured Islamic State fighters held by the SDF.

Meanwhile, Trump decision, part of his ‘unmatched’ wisdom, has been challenged by even fellow Republicans as ‘ill-thought’.

Calling it a “stain on America’s honour,” Sen. Lindsey Graham on Monday denounced President Donald Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops out of northeastern Syria. He described Trump’s decision as “impulsive,” “short-sighted and irresponsible.”

He said the move has “undone all the gains we’ve made” and “thrown the region into further chaos.This to me is just unnerving to its core,” Graham said.