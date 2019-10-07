U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday justified his decision to withdraw his country’s troops from northern Syria, saying in his tweeter page that many of the wars were tribal.

Trump tweeted “It is time for us to get out of these ridiculous endless wars many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home. The Kurds fought with us, but were paid massive amounts of money and equipment to do so.”

Trump, in a surprise reversal of U.S. policy on Syria, said Turkey would soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria.

He said that Washington had relied on Syrian Kurdish militias as the most effective group in fighting Islamic State in Syria.

“The U.S. was supposed to be in Syria for 30 days, that was many years ago. We stayed and got deeper and deeper into battle with no aim in sight. When I arrived in Washington, ISIS was running rampant in the area. We quickly defeated 100% of the ISIS Caliphate.’’