A senior lecturer known as Dr Boniface Igbenehue from the faculty of Arts, a former sub – dean in the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and the head of a local Foursquare Gospel Church has been caught harassing a female student sexually, promising good grades in return. This truth came to bare after 9 months of interviews with current and former students.

The secret investigation took more than a year by BBC, which has been secretly filming the University of Lagos and that of Ghana. In UNILAG, Dr Boniface was caught on camera telling his victim to ”Switch off the light, lock the door and i’ll kiss you for one minute”

Several students had alleged that they have been harassed by DR Boniface, which made BBC send an undercover journalist to him, posing as a 17 year old secondary school graduate seeking admission, of which he fell like a pack of cards.

