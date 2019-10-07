PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo has adopted a no-zoning policy in picking the party’s governorship candidate for the state gubernatorial election in 2020.

The party also resolved that the position of the state chairman of the party would not be zoned as well. This is contained in a statement issued by Mr. Chris Nehikhare, the PDP Publicity Secretary in the state in Benin on Monday.

According to Nehikhare, candidates for both positions can emerge from any part of the state irrespective of their senatorial zones of origin. He said that the resolution was reached at a stakeholder meeting hosted by former governor Lucky Igbinedion at the weekend.

He explained that the party rather than limit itself to the zoning formula has resolved the party must seek the best materials for both positions irrespective of the senatorial district.

Nehikhare said that the resolution was part of the road map to 2020 by the party in the state. He added that it was also agreed that it was the responsibility of the National Working Committee (NWC) to conduct congresses that would produce new officials at the end of the tenure of the present executive.

He further said it was also resolved that the chairman at the earliest possible time would liaise with the NWC to know the time table for Edo congresses coming up in 2020. He also said that unity, peace, and fairness was canvassed by all the leaders at the meeting, adding that with the problems in APC, that marketing and expanding the PDP frontiers had become imperative.

Nehikhare said that the party leaders unanimously agreed that the stewardship of Chief Dan Orbih and that of his executive had been exemplary and worthy of praise. He said some of those who spoke include Chief Tom Ikimi, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, and Sen. Victor Oyofo. He said the consensus on the overwhelming performance of the chairman led to all the leaders giving the party chairman a standing ovation.