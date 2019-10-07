Loading...

There is outrage over the killing of Joshua Brown, an African-American who was a witness in the murder of another blackman in his apartment by a former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

Brown’s death stirred an outcry around the country at the weekend, with the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund calling for an independent investigation of his fatal shooting.

He was shot at an apartment complex, triggering questions about whether the shooting was tied to his testimony.

Brown’s death came days after Guyger, a white officer who was off duty, was convicted and sentenced 10 years for murder in the death of Botham Jean, a black man whom Guyger shot in his own apartment last year.

Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall said on Sunday the department did not have a suspect or motive in Brown’s death, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said state or federal authorities should take over the investigation in a statement released Sunday evening.

“The circumstances surrounding the murder of Mr. Brown cries out for answers,” Ifill said in a statement. “Most importantly, it demands an independent investigation of how and why he was killed.”

Hall said in a statement on Sunday the department would handle the investigation.

“We are committed to solving this case and will work diligently to apprehend the individuals responsible for Brown’s death,” Hall said in a written statement.