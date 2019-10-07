Loading...

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Australian actress, Margot Elise Robbie is not taking it slow as she displays her love for this retro clothing – the denim.

Since starring in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood this summer, Margot Robbie has been channelling her movie character, Sharon Tate, with a handful of groovy ’60s ensembles.

Spotted in New York City on Sunday where she made her way to New York Comic Con for an appearance, Robbie wore a wide-leg pair of jeans that channelled the decade’s penchant for flared leg silhouettes. The actress’ pair were high-waisted and in a super light wash, which she styled with a cropped Chanel sweater replete with gold button detailing.

To give the ensemble a more modern finish, she finished off the look with a simple ’70s favourite platform sandals and sleek black sunglasses.