Margot Robbie
Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Australian actress, Margot Elise Robbie is not taking it slow as she displays her love for this retro clothing – the denim.

Since starring in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood this summer, Margot Robbie has been channelling her movie character, Sharon Tate, with a handful of groovy ’60s ensembles.

Margot Robbie spotted in New York on Sunday.

Spotted in New York City on Sunday where she made her way to New York Comic Con for an appearance, Robbie wore a wide-leg pair of jeans that channelled the decade’s penchant for flared leg silhouettes. The actress’ pair were high-waisted and in a super light wash, which she styled with a cropped Chanel sweater replete with gold button detailing.

To give the ensemble a more modern finish, she finished off the look with a simple ’70s favourite platform sandals and sleek black sunglasses.