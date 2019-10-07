Loading...

Forbes youngest billionaire Kylie Jenner has just bought a brand new Bugatti Chiron, with a base price of $2,998,000 – about 100 times the cost of the average new car after options and sales tax are factored in

The 22 year-old Kylie who on 1 October parted with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, initially posted the photo of the car on her Instagram page on Sunday 6 October, but deleted it after some of her 147m fans complained that the car was a needless display of wealth.

According to usmagazine.com, the video of the Chiron posted shows a white vehicle with an orange interior along with orange heart, Jack-o’-lantern and ghost emojis. Some reports however said the car cost $5.8m, suggesting she must have bought the new Bugatti model Divo hypercar.

(Watch the video: )

The Bugatti Chiron is a mid-engine two-seater sports car developed and manufactured in Molsheim, France by French automobile manufacturer Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. as the successor to the Bugatti Veyron.

The Chiron was first shown at the Geneva Motor Show on 1 March 2016.

As a sports car, it can hit 304.77mph in seconds. Some reports said the Chiron in 41.96 seconds can reach 400 km/h (249mph) — a world record for manufactured cars.

The Bugatti Chiron is not even the most expensive in the Bugattai collections. The gold medal belongs to the auto company’s newest Divo hypercar model, which has a ticket price of $5.8 million.

Maintaining any of the three Bugatti models does not come cheap. An oil change alone can cost as much as $20,000 and a new tyre, $38,000.