The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) to desist from playing the ethnic card ahead of the Nov. 16 Governorship Election in Kogi State.

The National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Hon. Kola Ologbondiyan, gave the warning in a statement in Lokoja, saying the divisive politics based on ethnicity would not in any way take the APC too far.

Ologbondiyan said that the APC should get ready to face the electoral consequences of the serious issues of poor governance it foisted on the people of Kogi State since 2016.

The PDP also warned against the recourse to violence by the state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the APC, and its supporters.

“The ongoing attempts by the APC to ethnicise the Nov.16 governorship election is dead on arrival. Bello should get ready for his electoral defeat as he has an empty scorecard despite the over N700 billion he collected on behalf of the Kogi people from the federation account, internally generated revenue, bailout funds, ecological funds, infrastructural development funds, and others,” he said.

Ologbondiyan described the APC administration under Bello as a complete failure and an embarrassment to the indigenes who are known in the country and beyond for their integrity and industry in all areas of human endeavours.

He said that the people of Kogi State had suffered untold hardship, pains, and agony under Gov. Bello and the APC, adding that they were determined to take back their state.

“The people of Kogi State have suffered enough under Gov.Yahaya Bello and the APC. Many of our citizens have lost their loved ones and their breadwinners; they have lost husbands, wives, children and other loved ones to the excruciating hardship caused by non-payment of their salary and pensions by Governor Bello. There is no way he can be re-elected, ” he said.

Ologbondiyan, assured that the issues of non-payment of salaries, allowances, and pensions would become a thing of the past under a PDP-led administration as from Jan. 28, 2020

He urged the electorate to remain firm and resolute in their standing with the PDP Governorship Candidate, Mr. Musa Wada, “in the collective quest to rescue the state from anti-people forces.”