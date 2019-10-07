Loading...

Celebrity dressers Jamie Mizrahi and Simone Harouche have condensed years worth of red-carpet styling knowledge into one brand. Entitled The KiT, the line of intimates comprises the foundations of a wardrobe. In other words, the seamless, smoothing knickers, mouldable bras, nipple covers and tape that are so often the hidden heroes behind a successful look.

While working with Katy Perry, Jessica Alba and Nicole Richie (Mizrahi) and Miley Cyrus and Kim Kardashian West (Harouche), the stylists frequently had to fashion their own tools, including adhesive thongs and X-shaped pasties. Now, the duo’s “kits” – including the “Cozy Kit,” and “Strapless Black-Tie Kit” – contain all the tricks to conceal and accentuate certain body parts. The 16 piece collection in seven shades and two fabrics – bamboo cotton and a nylon-spandex hybrid – can also be purchased individually. Vogue reports.

To amp up the personal styling USP, Mizrahi and Harouche will post how-to videos and Q&As online and via Instagram to show customers how to use the breast tape, bra extenders etc, and to explain why a short might be a more effective undergarment than a high-waisted brief on occasion. “Between us, we had so much knowledge and experience dressing women with different body types,” Mizrahi told Vogue. “We asked ourselves, what are the problem areas women face when they’re purchasing something or packing, and how can we take the guesswork out of it and make it easy?”

Rather than a traditional campaign, The KiT called upon the label’s famous friends to post pictures of themselves wearing the bodysuits and underwear set. They donated the funds they would have spent on promotion to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, and will donate an additional dollar every time a person hashtags a selfie with #kitstokickcancer during October, which is breast cancer awareness month.