Loading...

Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian have spoken about their love affair and the early challenges in a new E!True Hollywood Story slated for airing on Sunday.

West spoke about the “magnetic attraction” which saw his heart become forever captured by the world’s biggest reality star, Kim Kardashian.

In a teaser published by etonline.com on Monday, the couple opens up about the early days of their romance, with Kanye sweetly gushing about his “loving” and “courageous” wife of five years.

“Every time I was around her or I saw her, it was a magnetic attraction to this force of energy,” Kanye, 42, explains in a preview clip of the episode, which looks at 38-year-old Kim’s life.

“She was good, pure, happy, loving, brave, courageous, strong,” he said.

The pair started dating in 2012, 10 years after they first met, etonline reported.

“We just always kept connecting and coming into each other’s lives,” Kim explains. “And, then he invited me to Paris to his fashion show and that’s when it happened. That’s when we started our relationship.”

“Then I was like, ‘Sh*t. Why didn’t this happen sooner?’” she continues. “It was just right.”

Kim also spoke about some of the early challenges of the relationship: “Everyone would tell him, ‘You can’t be with her. She’s a reality star. She’s gonna sink your career,'” Kim says. “And, he was just like, ‘But I love her. I don’t care.'”

They’re now married with four beautiful children.