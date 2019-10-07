Johannes Vetter, Germany’s javelin bronze medalist at the recently concluded world athletics championships in Doha, is to undergo a foot operation in Frankfurt on Friday.

“I don’t want to put the Olympic preparation at risk,“ Vetter said late Sunday after finishing third in his competition. If everything goes well, I will begin training for the Olympic Games in Tokyo in November or early December’’ he explained.

The world champion from 2017 is targeting victory in 2020. “My goal is to win gold’’ he added.

Vetter threw 85.37 metres for bronze in the Qatari capital behind Grenada’s Anderson Peters (86.89m) and Estonia’s Magnus Kirt (86.21m).