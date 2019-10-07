Loading...

By Akin Kuponiyi

A Federal High Court in Lagos, South West Nigeria on Monday granted an interim forfeiture order to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to seize the N35 million and a 22-room hotel belonging to the convicted former acting Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Calistus Obi.

Justice Saliu Saidu made the interim order following an application filed and argued before the Court by EFCC’s legal officer Mr Rotimi Oyedepo.

Obi had earlier been sentenced to seven years imprisonment on June 3 2019 for N225 million fraud.