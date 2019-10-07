Loading...

The Federal Government has urged tourists and travellers to be careful wherever they notice the presence of Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, mostly as it concerns sharing of public facilities, including toilets.

This was in a reaction to a disturbing report received by the Federal Government on how Bobrisky, caused a stir at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja after he used a female toilet.

Otunba Segun Runsewe, Director-General of National Centre for Arts and Culture, a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, told Punch that by using the female toilet, Bobrisky had constituted a serious threat to Nigeria and Nigerians.

He also appealed to the leadership of Nigeria Medical Association to enlighten people on the dangers of women sharing public toilet with Bobrisky.

Otunba Segun Runsewe said, “Bobrisky is a serious health hazard for Nigeria and Nigerians. The health hazard Bobrisky has is worse than Ebola Virus Disease; travellers and tourists should be careful wherever they notice the presence of Bobrisky, mostly as it affects sharing of public facilities.

“Women are prone to get various types of disease from the toilet than sexual intercourse. Now, Bobrisky will enter the same toilet with a woman and at the end the woman will contract some kind of diseases.

“When she gets home and sleeps with her husband and the husband discovers he has been infected, the next thing is to seek for divorce without knowing the actual cause of how the wife was infected.”

He added, “In the first place, Bobrisky’s passport shows that he is a man. Why should he turn himself to a woman and use women’s toilets? At the end of the day, innocent Nigerian women who go to same toilet will now be infected with what they did not bargain for.

“If Bobrisky is even using men’s toilet, we can understand. As I speak, we got a report of how a woman was very upset with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria because on this day she saw Bobrisky using female toilet in Abuja Airport.

“Well, for me, we have done our little bit; we have left everything for the medical practitioners.”