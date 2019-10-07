Loading...

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their opinions on the warning issued by the Federal Government of Nigeria to travellers and tourists against Bobrisky, mostly as it concerns sharing of public facilities, including toilets.

The Federal Government had urged travellers to be careful and aware of the health risk posed by Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky.

The warning was issued after a report claimed that Bobrisky caused a stir at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja after he used a female toilet.

Otunba Segun Runsewe, Director-General of National Centre for Arts and Culture, a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, said “Bobrisky is a serious health hazard for Nigeria and Nigerians. The health hazard Bobrisky has is worse than Ebola Virus Disease.”

He also appealed to the leadership of Nigeria Medical Association to enlighten people on the dangers of women sharing public toilet with Bobrisky.

However, most of the comments by Twitterati on Monday morning stated that the warning is an indication of FG’s obsession with Bobrisky.

Reacting to the warning issued, Dr Joe Abbah wrote: “This FGN obsession with Bobrisky is now officially embarrassing. Otunba Runsewe should conduct a survey on the issues Nigerians want his office to face, if he doesn’t know them.”

@JamesOgunjimi: “Diversionary tactics have always worked on us and the leaders know. The South African Government used foreign nationals to deflect responsibility over non-performance & the Nigerian government has chosen to use Bobrisky as deflection. We should stop falling for their antics.”

@OHepzibah wrote: “Are these people okay bikonu? It’s Bobrisky they are worrying about when the country is in such a mess. The irresponsible leaders we have, have constituted a threat to Nigeria. Smh.”

@Ifeka1: “I just feel this man is obsessed with Bobrisky because I see nothing else to make of this.”