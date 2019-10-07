A Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday ordered that a 30-year-old motorcyclist, Dolapo Oluwatobi, who pleaded guilty to snatching two cell phones be remanded in Ikoyi prison pending sentencing.

Oluwatobi, whose address was not provided, was charged with two counts of conspiracy and theft.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Ben Ekundayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 24 at Saka Tinubu Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. He said that Oluwatobi snatched two Techno Phones valued at N50,000 from the complainant, Mr. Oliver Omeje while he was returning from work.

Magistrate A.M. Olumide-Fusika, who gave the order, adjourned the case until Oct. 21 for facts and sentences. The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411.of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for theft while 411 carries two years imprisonment for conspiracy.