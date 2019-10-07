A 27-year-old trader, Jamiu Fagbemi, on Monday appeared in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly biting a man’s ear.

Fagbemi, who lives at No.26 Sanoye St., Iyana-Iyesi, Ota, is charged with two counts of assault and breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Cynthia Ajezie told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct.2 at about 9.30 p.m at Onipanu area, Ota, Ogun. Ajezie alleged that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace when he entered the complainant’s shop, Oladimeji Oluwaseun, to switch off his fan and television set without his consent.

The prosecutor said that the defendant assaulted the complainant and bit him on the left ear, thus causing him a permanent injury. She said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 335 and 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun,2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr. Shotunde Shotayo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,00 with one surety in like sum. Shotayo ordered that the surety must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and show evidence of tax payment to the Ogun Government.

He adjourned the case until Oct.14 for definite hearing.