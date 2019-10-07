Loading...

The extraordinary meeting of the Federal Executive Council earlier scheduled for Saturday would take place today Monday, October 7, 2019, by 12 noon.

Presidency also confirmed that the meeting will be chaired by President Muhammad Buhari.

The Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina, had said the FEC meeting “is to put finishing touches to the year 2020 budget, which would still be presented to the National Assembly by 2pm on Tuesday.”

The Senate had received official communication from President Muhammadu Buhari to present the 2020 Appropriation bill before a joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The request, which was dated October 2, 2019 and addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, was read at plenary on Thursday.

Also, the Senate, after a long debate on Thursday, approved all the 16 recommendations contained in the report of the National Assembly joint Committee on Finance and National Planning, on the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

The red chamber, among others, also increased the proposed nation’s budget for 2020 from N10.002trn to N10.729.4trn.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the development had paved the way for President Muhammadu Buhari to submit the 2020 budget.