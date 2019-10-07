Loading...

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic; singer, Don Jazzy and others have reacted to Mercy Eke’s emergency as winner of the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality show.

Mercy was declared winner after polling over 40 percent of the votes and went home with N60 million.

Dominic and Jazzy have hailed Mercy’s prowess as the first female to have won the coveted prize.

Read reactions on twitter below:

Just realized Mercy was up against some of the strongest contenders this season. wow.. — Rita Dominic (@ritaUdominic) October 6, 2019

And the winner is Lamborghini Mercy. Like I said earlier in the season. Would be nice to see a lady win this year. Congrats. #bbnaija — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) October 6, 2019

Mercy came in like a Boss lady and stepped out like a Queen #BBNaija

My Lambo 😘 — Tracy Sylvester (@tracysyl) October 6, 2019

Mercy for the money! The first female to emerge winner of #BBNaija. Congratulations babe. #BBNaijaFinale — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) October 6, 2019