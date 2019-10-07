The National Population Commission (NPC) on Monday said it recorded 15,348 births in the coastal town of Badagry, Lagos State from January to September 2019.

Mrs. Tonia Kalu, a Deputy Director in the Commission, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry that the new births comprised of 7,759 females and 7, 589 males.

“We issued out 1,806 certificates in January; 1,256 in February; 1,249 in March; 1,216 in April; 1,229 in May; 1,266 in June; 2,641 in July; 1,364 in August and 3,321 in September. In total, we issued 15,348 birth certificates in the last nine months,” the NPC official said.

Kalu said that birth registration was compulsory, continuous, permanent and universal and urged parents to ensure they register their children.

The NPC official also advised residents to register the dead, describing the figure recorded for death certificates for the period under review as “nothing to write home about.”

“Getting a death certificate is equally as important as a birth certificate, as this would enable persons concerned to access the benefits of the deceased. People must ensure that they come forward to register the death of their loved ones so that death certificate could be issued to the family of the deceased,” the NPC official said.