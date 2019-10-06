Loading...

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has approved the appointment of Jamilu-IIiyasu Birnin-Magaji as his Press Secretary.

This was contained in a letter by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Bala Bello, in Gusau on Sunday.

The governor said that the appointment takes effect from Sept. 14.

Birnin-Magaji was the former Secretary to Zamfara Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Until his appointment, the new Press Secretary was a news editor at the state owned Radio and Television Stations as well as MC at government house, Gusau.

Responding to his appointment, Birnin-Magaji, promised to be more dedicated and hardworking in the discharge of his duties to the people of the state.

“I thank Governor Matawalle for giving me this appointment. l promise to work to the best of my ability in publicising the state government activities and programmes to move the state to a higher level,’’ he said.