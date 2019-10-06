Ed Sheeran releases a new song entitled ”South of the Border” featuring Camila Cabello and your favourite rap queen Cardi B.
The video is trending on number 33. Watch the dope collaboration here and tell us what you think in the comment section.
Sunday, October 6, 2019 10:56 am
What do you think?