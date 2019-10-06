Loading...

Mercy Eke, winner of the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality Season Four show has disclosed that she attempted getting into the reality show four times before she eventually succeeded and won.

An elated Mercy said she was very excited and accomplished to have emerged winner of the N60 million prize.

“I am excited, I feel accomplished, after four times of trial, after four times, I won, I am happy, I am blessed, I am a winner,” she said in a twitter video.

