In another mass shooting in the United States, a gunman killed four persons and injured five others at a bar in Kansas City, Kansas, early Sunday morning, police said.

Police received a call about a shooting at the Tequila KC bar at 1:27 a.m. (2:27 a.m. ET), police spokesman Thomas Tomasic said.

According to Fox8.com, police officers arrived to find four people dead inside the bar. Five others were transported to area hospitals, all in stable condition, Tomasic said.

The victims have not been identified. And the shooting suspect has not yet been arrested.

“We do not have a good enough description yet, to put anything out for a suspect, or suspects; we don’t even know how many,” Tomasic said.

Detectives are now on scene looking for surveillance video of the area. Officers have cleared the bar and are waiting on a search warrant to re-enter it.

The gunman was reported to have walked into the bar before he started shooting the victims.