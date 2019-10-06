Loading...

Matthew Longstaff scored on his Premier League debut to give Newcastle United a vital 1-0 win over Manchester United, putting coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in more problems with United fans.

The 19-year-old Longstaff kept his composure to hit a low shot from outside of the area in the 72nd minute to settle a tight contest at St James’ Park.

Both teams had chances to score beforehand.

Man Utd’s best effort came from Harry Maguire, who headed wide when unmarked at a corner at the end of the first half, while Longstaff hit the bar.

Newcastle’s first home win of the season lifts them out of the bottom three to 16th on eight points, one behind Manchester United, who drop to 12th after an eight away match without victory.

The Norwegian had hoped that a win at Newcastle would relieve some pressure from fans about his tactics. But another loss from a relegation threatened Newcastle will force him to rethink strategy.

With the loss, Man United have now gone 11 games without a victory away from home