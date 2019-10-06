Loading...

Big Brother Naija season 4 former housemate Tacha, who was disqualified from the show for fighting with Mercy, a fellow housemate, even though she had the highest vote, has written some touching words to the remaining 5 housemates, as the show comes to an end on Monday.

Tacha penned different words for Seyi, who came first in her letters, Mike, Frodd, Omashola and Mercy, whom she says is like her, that is why they had their differences.

The self acclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter says she’s using the medium to get a lot off her chest with this message.

She wrote:

Bliss is one priceless state of mind I have always desired. This ideally comes with inner peace; the will to let go and let life take its course. The ability to let life lead and direct purpose to a climax regardless of the chaos and battles we may be experiencing. I did lose track of this in retrospect as I have had time to reflect on my dealings in the house. I am aware that I could have reacted better.

We have one life to lead and I have chosen to take charge of mine. To be in control when I can and to be vulnerable when it is absolutely necessary. .

Now that I think about it, my relationships in the house would have gone a little bit differently if I loosened up a bit, had a laugh here and there and also loved a little more intensely.

I’ve also had a while to think about what I would have said to the last 5 big Brother Naija housemates in the house before leaving. In light of the finale, I would love to get these thoughts off my chest. swipe—>