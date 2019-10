Loading...

M.I Abaga will definitely be releasing a New E.P titled, “Judah”, on Wednesday, 9th of October.

The album comprises of several rappers which includes Blaqbonez, Nawe, BuckyRAW, Kauna and a reply track to Vector.

M.I shared the news on his Twitter page. He wrote: “Judah drops Wednesday”.

Judah drops Wednesday pic.twitter.com/A1feQ01hSu — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) October 5, 2019