The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi, has suspended a council chairmanship aspirant, Shafiu Abubakar, over his comment on Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

Alhaji Umaru Bakatara, Chairman of Zouro ward in Birnin Kebbi, disclosed this on Sunday in a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi.

Bakatara described Shafiu Abubakar’s comment as unguided and disrespectful utterances to the government of Kebbi state.

He said : ”This is to inform you that following the unguided and disrespectful utterances by Shafiu Abubakar on the government of APC Kebbi State on Saturday through vision FM Radio interview.

”The party has therefore suspended him from the party and we wish to inform you that APC Zouro ward has disassociated itself and its not in any way in support of his actions.

”The leadership of the ward wish to register its unflinching support and loyalty to the constituted authorities of the government of Kebbi state under the leadership of Governor Abubakar Bagudu.”

Abubakar, however, said that his suspension was null and void.

He said the Zauro ward executives of the party have no jurisdiction under the law to suspend him for merely expressing his views as enshrined in the constitution.

”The suspension is baseless, null and void. They do not have the power under our great party, APC to suspend me and Nigeria’s constitution gave me freedom of speech which I used to express my feelings on issues relating to my state,” he said.