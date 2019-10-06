Loading...

An Environmental Scientist, Mr Zakariya Isah, who is a pioneer of the “Waste-to-Wealth” movement to promote recycling and production of renewable energy explained on Sunday, in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, how residents could make money from the waste they generate.

Isah was speaking on the background of the World Habitat Day set aside by the United Nations on the first Monday of October.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Frontier Technologies as an Innovative Tool to Transform Waste to Wealth”.

The environmental scientist said that contributing to the waste to wealth initiative by stakeholders would be a significant step towards the Nation’s economic growth and development.

“Learn to segregate your waste, gather the plastic waste and sell for recycling which would earn you an extra cash.

Remember that your waste is your wealth.

“Don’t just let your used oil slide down the drain, discard it with the right absorbent materials or get in touch with collection agencies to make wealth from waste,” he explained.

The UN has designated the first Monday of October every year as World Habitat Day to reflect on the state of towns and cities, and on the basic right of all to adequate shelter.