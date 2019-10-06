Loading...

Emzor Pharmaceutical on Sunday celebrated Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala for her appointment as the captain of the Super Falcons.

The Chief Executive Officer of Emzor Pharmaceutical, Mrs Stella Okoli, while celebrating the Barcelona striker in Lagos, said the company was also renewing her contract as its brand ambassador.

“There is need to celebrate the best, a trailblazer, someone who is passionate about girls and making efforts to help them.

“The reason she is successful is because of her integrity; no matter what she is passing through, she has always done good to others.

“Oshoala, an inspiring young woman, is also a great role model to young women in Nigeria and we are very proud of all her accomplishments and effort towards encouraging underprivileged girls through her foundation.

“This is one of the reasons why we are renewing her contract today as Emzor brand ambassador, so that she can continue helping girls in need,” she said.

Born and brought up in the Ikorodu suburb of Lagos, Oshoala began her career at a local club in Mushin called FC Robo, before her move to Rivers Angels where she broke out as the best player in the Nigeria Women Football League.

Football has since taken her to more places than she can imagine, playing across Africa, Europe and Canada representing Nigeria in several international matches.

Mark Redgaurd, Brand and Marketing Consultant, Emzor Pharmaceutical, said that the company was a big supporter of sport development among females in Nigeria.

He said that this was why for about five years now, they had continued to sponsor the national football teams, including Super Eagles and Super Falcons.

In her own contribution, Oshoala said she gave her best in what she did because many girls looked up to her.

“I want these girls to know they shouldn’t focus just on football, because when they are like 40 to 50 years, they may not be able to do much; but should also combine it with school or any handwork they are good at.

“They should understand that as women, they cannot play football forever; like 40, 50 you cannot play football again.

“I also know that I represent many people on the pitch and a lot of girls look up to me; and so, I tend to give my best as a good time model,” she said.

According to her, the Asisat Oshoala Youth Foundation, a non-profit organisation committed to improving the physical, social and intellectual development of the girl-child through education and sports, is her way of helping the girl child.

She thanked Emzor for giving her the opportunity to be able to help girls achieve their purpose in life.

Mr Mathew Okugbe, Public Relations Manager, Asisat Oshoala Youth Foundation, said that the foundation was committed to improving the physical, social and intellectual development of the girl-child through education and sports.

He said that the foundation also put in place a mentorship programme for parents to make them encourage their girls to take part in sports

Okugbe said that over the years, the foundation, in conjunction with the Lagos State Government and Emzor Pharmaceuticals, had partnered in empowering and educating the girl-child in Lagos State.

“These girls are encouraged with cash to aid them in their academics and also certificates are awarded to them when they are through with the coaching camp,” he said.