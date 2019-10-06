Loading...

Despite trailing Liverpool by eight points, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that the English Premier League title race is far from being over.

“There are a lot of games to go” he said, after the match at Etihad Stadium in which his side handed the Premier League title advantage to Liverpool with a shock home spanking by Wolves.

Liverpool – last season’s runners-up behind City – opened up an eight-point lead in the league with a last-gasp win over Leicester City on Saturday.

City were expected to bridge the gap on Sunday, but Wolves derailed the expectations. It was the second time the defending champions would be beaten by a team outside the big four. Norwich dealt the first blow before the international break.

Two late Adama Traore goals gave Wolves a surprise, but thoroughly deserved, three points.

The margin of victory could have been even greater had Nuno Espirito Santo’s side taken advantage of a host of opportunities handed to them in the first half by City’s porous defence.

Guardiola defended his players, however, and believes there is plenty of time left in the campaign for them to claw their way back into contention for a third consecutive Premier League triumph, livescore.com reports.

“Come on guys, there are a lot of games to go,” he told a media conference. “We lost to a good team, who were really organised, so strong in the air and so fast in the counter attack.

“I know these guys [his players]. Still they are incredibly involved and can do it. What happened, happened. Most of the teams who won [the Premier League] in the past, the year after, don’t win.

“Today, we were not at our usual level. The previous games were good, but the distance is big. I know that. Liverpool is not dropping points. But we are in October; there is still a lot of games and competitions.”

*Reported by livescore.com