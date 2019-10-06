Loading...

Just as in Lille it was Tammy Abraham who opened the scoring against Southampton, this time with a superb lob from Callum Hudson-Odoi’s raking pass. It was his eighth league goal of the season.

Mason Mount doubled the lead midway through the first half following fine work from Willian and Jorginho, while N’Golo Kante netted the third shortly before the interval with a deflected 20-yarder.

Between those two goals Danny Ings had got one back for the hosts, the goal stemming from a delivery out wide but not a set-piece.

Chelsea were good value for the lead, and in a less eventful second half they looked the more likely to score the game’s fifth goal.

Hudson-Odoi had a great chance early on having been released by Willian, but Angus Gunn’s outstretched leg denied him.

The keeper could do nothing about the fourth with a minute left. Sub Christian Pulisic brilliantly slipped in Michy Batshauyi, also brought off the bench, and he finished with aplomb to round off another cracking afternoon for the Blues.

The result makes it four wins on the bounce in all competitions, and a third straight away success in the league.

Chelsea now have a chance to continue the good run when Newcastle visit Stamford Bridge in a fortnight’s time.

Lampard made a solitary change to the team that started in France on Wednesday, with Callum Hudson-Odoi coming in for his first league start this season. Reece James made way, and the formation reverted to a back four with three in midfield.

Chelsea (4-3-3) Kepa; Azpilicueta (c), Tomori, Zouma, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Mount (Kovacic 80); Willian, Abraham (Batshuayi 84), Hudson-Odoi (Pulisic 80).

Unused subs Caballero, Christensen, James, Barkley.

Scorers Abraham 17, Mount 24, Kante 40, Batshuayi 89

Booked Jorginho 12

Southampton (4-3-3) Gunn; Valery, Bednarek, Yoshida, Bertrand; Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Hojbjerg (c); Redmond (Boufal 81), Ings (Adams 81), Long (Obafemi 73).

Unused subs McCarthy, Stephens, Danso, Armstrong.

Scorer Ings 30