Mercy Eke, 26-year-old video vixen has emerged as the winner of the 2019 Big Brother Naija season four.

After 99 entertaining days, Mercy was announced as the winner by Ebuka Obi Uchendu during the Live Finale show, which held on Sunday, October 6.

Down from 26 housemates, the keenly contested #PepperDem race saw Mercy, Seyi, Omashola and Frodd reach the finals as they battled for the grand price of N60 million.

Mercy, thus, becomes the first woman to win the reality show and won a cash prize of N60 million.

Mercy defeated Mike to win the dream prize after months of intrigues and suspense in the House.

Earlier, Seyi Awolowo, Kola ‘Omashola’ Oburoh and Chemeke Okoye aka Frodd were evicted from the show, leaving Mercy and Mike to slug it out for the star prize.

Speaking on stage, Seyi, a creative director, told host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, that he hopes to continue his work in promoting Nigerian creatives globally.

He also noted that he changed his attitude towards the housemates after the fake eviction because he felt they did not deserve his nice side.

Seyi held the veto power of chance card twice and was a three-time Head of House task winner during his stay in the house.

More to come…