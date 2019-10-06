BBNaija finalists: Mercy and Mike

Fans of the five remaining housemates have taken to social media to root for their preferred winner, even when voting has officially ended on Friday.

However, two of the last five standing housemates, Mercy and Mike, appear to be gaining more attention on social media as the grand finale approaches.

From writing prayer requests during worship service on Sunday, to detailing how housemates should manage the crisis of not winning the final prize, Twitter has it all.

One of the commentators on Twitter wrote: In church this morning my pastor asked if we’ve got any special prayer request, I stood up and approached the alter.

I picked up the sheet of paper and neatly wrote my prayer request for mike to be declared as the winner. #MikePepperDemWinner#BBNaija.

However, both contestants will be competing against Seyi Awolowo, Frodd and Omashola on Sunday night.