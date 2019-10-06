Loading...

Fans of the five remaining housemates have taken to social media to root for their preferred winner, even when voting has officially ended on Friday.

However, two of the last five standing housemates, Mercy and Mike, appear to be gaining more attention on social media as the grand finale approaches.

From writing prayer requests during worship service on Sunday, to detailing how housemates should manage the crisis of not winning the final prize, Twitter has it all.

One of the commentators on Twitter wrote: In church this morning my pastor asked if we’ve got any special prayer request, I stood up and approached the alter.

I picked up the sheet of paper and neatly wrote my prayer request for mike to be declared as the winner. #MikePepperDemWinner#BBNaija.

See some of the tweets on Social Media

Mike deserves an accolade👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

3 months and he never used verbal words on anyone

3 months and he didnt kiss or misbehave with another lady

3 months and he remained the same Mike

The housemate with the best character #ManOfTheSeasonMike #Bbnaija #BBNaijaFinale — OFFICIAL MIKE BBNAIJA AKA AIREYYS FAN PAGE (@MIKEBBNAIJA2019) October 6, 2019

#BBNaija Mercy played the role of a wife to # Ike

Mother to # Diane

Mother in-law to # Elo

Sister to # Mike

Friend to # Cindy

Transformer (Electric shock) to # Tacha ..

Pepper to haters..

Queen to her fans..

# MERCY may ur name speak for u today #QueenOfHighlights #Mercy — Chinonye Isaac (@eregechi1) October 6, 2019

Disqualified FC are so pained to the extend they wake up every morning as early as 3:am to force their Tacha to trend.. LoL 🤣 U guys should move on already

Trends won't bring Tacha back or rather it won't stop Mercy from winning tonight#Mercy#BBNaija#CongratulationsTacha pic.twitter.com/iAibZ3puaO — VERIFIED homie (@Homiebishop) October 6, 2019

Hey Mama👑May today be the happiest day of ur life,I pray that God honours ur long awaited dream,You shall be the head and not the tail,the first ¬ the last You are a Star baby bcs He in u is greater.God is about to crown U today❤👑 @real_mercyeke #BBNaija #bbnaija #Mercy pic.twitter.com/BTlCym0iq9 — Bbnaija 1stFemale Winner(Mercy❤👑💸 (@IloveCee_C) October 6, 2019

However, both contestants will be competing against Seyi Awolowo, Frodd and Omashola on Sunday night.